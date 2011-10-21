版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends gains on EU optimism

NEW YORK Oct 21 U.S. stocks rose on Friday to levels unseen since early August on the eve a European Union debt-crisis summit that could go some way to remove a major overhang for markets.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 200.87 points, or 1.74 percent, at 11,742.65. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 19.80 points, or 1.63 percent, at 1,235.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 38.79 points, or 1.49 percent, at 2,637.41. (Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Kenneth Barry)

