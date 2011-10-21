US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends gains on EU optimism

BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 21 U.S. stocks rose on Friday to levels unseen since early August on the eve a European Union debt-crisis summit that could go some way to remove a major overhang for markets.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 200.87 points, or 1.74 percent, at 11,742.65. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 19.80 points, or 1.63 percent, at 1,235.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 38.79 points, or 1.49 percent, at 2,637.41. (Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Kenneth Barry)
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.