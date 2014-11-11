版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 12日 星期三 05:43 BJT

NYSE says short interest down 2.15 pct in late October

NEW YORK Nov 11 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange fell 2.15 percent in the second half of October, the exchange said on Tuesday.

As of Oct. 31, short interest fell to about 15.448 billion shares, compared with 15.787 billion shares as of Oct. 15.

Investors who sell securities "short" borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, editing by G Crosse)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐