NYSE says short interest down 2.15 pct in late October

NEW YORK Nov 11 Short interest on the New York
Stock Exchange fell 2.15 percent in the second half of October,
the exchange said on Tuesday.
As of Oct. 31, short interest fell to about 15.448 billion
shares, compared with 15.787 billion shares as of Oct. 15.
Investors who sell securities "short" borrow shares and then
sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the
shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and
pocket the difference.
Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, editing by G Crosse)