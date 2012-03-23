US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Short-term bullish views ease

NEW YORK, March 23 Short-term bullish
investors in the small- and mid-cap market eased in the latest
quarter but that is not enough to suggest a top in the market,
according to a survey by Credit Suisse.
Small- and mid-cap stocks have led the recent equity market
rally. The Russell 2000 has rallied 36 percent since a
low in October. However, recent churning action and a waning of
the sector's outperformance to larger peers has been a concern.
The index ended its second week of back-to-back gains after
gaining 1.1 percent on Friday. The S&P MidCap 400 index
rose 0.6 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index rose 1
percent.
Credit Suisse's survey shows that the proportion of
investors expecting small and mid caps to gain over the next
three months fell to 45 percent from 58 percent in the previous
quarter. Still, those expecting gains over the next six to 12
months jumped to 80 percent from 69 percent.
"Short-term bulls eased for 2 surveys in a row prior to the
April 2011 equity market peak, suggesting that the recent
deterioration on its own, while not a great sign, isn't enough
to call a peak in the market," said Lori Calvasina, who heads up
Credit Suisse's small- and mid-cap research team in New York.
Some investors read sentiment surveys as a contrarian
indicator, looking for high levels of bullishness to indicate a
market top on the grounds that the herd is rarely right and that
high levels of bullishness suggests buying has run its course.
Small- and mid-cap energy shares were among the strongest
gainers on Friday after falling in the last session. The sectors
were helped by gains in commodities such as copper and oil.
The S&P's small-cap energy sector index rose 3
percent, led by Comstock Resources Inc, up 7.7 percent
to $17.24. The company gave an update on a series of
divestitures and said it sold 1.2 million of the 1.8 million
shares of Stone Energy Corporation.
The mid-cap energy sector rose 1.8 percent.
Superior Energy was the top gainer there, adding 4.3
percent to $27.03.