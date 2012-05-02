US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Earnings help market edge higher

NEW YORK May 2 Mid- and smallcap stocks rose
slightly on Wednesday after better-than-expected results and
outlooks from companies including American Eagle and TW Telecom.
American Eagle Outfitters shares jumped 16.8 percent
to close at a more than four-year high of $20.90 after the teen
clothing retailer sharply raised its profit estimate for the
latest quarter.
The company led gains in the S&P midcap consumer
discretionary sector, which jumped 1.84 percent on the
day.
TW Telecom jumped 5.1 percent to end at $22.69 a
day after posting results that beat expectations handily.
The S&P MidCap 400 index edged up 0.19 percent while
the S&P SmallCap 600 index rose 0.53 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 dipped 0.25 percent.
Among smallcaps, pizza chain Papa John's International Inc
shares soared 19.9 percent to $47.36 after it late
Tuesday posted results that trounced expectations.
Papa John's was the biggest gainer among the S&P smallcap
discretionaries, which rose 1.52 percent.
On the downside, midcap Arch Coal Inc posted late
Tuesday an operating loss, cut its sales forecast and slashed
its dividend because of weak coal prices and slumping demand
from utilities, and its shares tumbled 7.8 percent to $8.50.