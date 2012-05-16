US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks fall as Europe drives volatility

NEW YORK May 16 Small and midcap stocks fell with the broader market on Wednesday as news that the European Central Bank had stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks unnerved investors.

The European Central Bank said the move was because the banks in question have not been successfully recapitalised, confirming an exclusive Reuters report. The market traded choppily after the news which left investors agonizing about the implications of the move.

There were few positives in the way of company news for investors to latch on to. Abercrombie & Fitch Co fell 14.8 percent to $38.68 after the teen clothes retailer posted a sharp drop in profit and its first quarterly decline in sales at established stores in more than two years.

Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said that while earnings among small and midcaps had been generally good, sales growth in the first quarter has been a concern.

"The one weakness we can highlight this reporting season is that sales growth is missing the forecast in both small caps and midcaps," the analysts said in a research note.

"Much of this can be attributed to energy and utilities and we think more specifically due to the warm winter and natural gas prices falling."

The S&P MidCap 400 index fell 0.5 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 0.3 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.2 percent.

Skechers USA Inc shares fell 2.6 percent to $17.80. The shoe maker has agreed to pay $40 million to settle charges that it made unfounded claims when it advertised that its "toning shoes" would enable users to get stronger and lose weight.

Chico's FAS Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results. The women's apparel retailer is wooing shoppers with new styles and designs, allowing it to sell more of its merchandise at full price. The stocks rose 4 percent to $15.24.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd fell 18 percent $4.64. The Chinese education company further delayed the filing of its annual report, saying it has identified several adjustments to be made to its 2011 results.