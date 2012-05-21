US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks rally after steep selloff

NEW YORK May 21 U.S. midcap stocks posted their
best day this year on Monday as investors found value after last
week's sharp declines.
The S&P energy midcap sector, down 8.4 percent last
week, bounced back with a 4.4 percent advance. Energy small caps
gained almost 5 percent.
Recent declines have been blamed in part on speculation
Greece would exit the euro zone.
Political parties opposed to a bailout deal because of
stringent conditions imposed by lenders did well in Greek
elections, but efforts to form a government failed, adding to
fears Greece might leave the euro zone.
Negative sentiment in markets was slightly offset over the
weekend as G8 leaders of the world's richest nations gave verbal
backing for Greece to stay in the euro zone.
"A lot of the selloff stocks are bouncing back and that's a
good sign," said Gary Bradshaw, portfolio manager at Hodges
Capital Management in Dallas. "The market was oversold and we've
had good earnings for the most part."
He said Greece was a distraction from market fundamentals.
Bradshaw said he used recent declines to add to equity holdings.
The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 2.3 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index added 1.8 percent. The Russell
2000 also gained 2.3 percent.
It was the largest daily percentage gain for the midcap
index since late December.
Midcap SM Energy jumped 6.6 percent to $60.52 after
Barrington started coverage of the stock with an "outperform"
rating and as Moody's revised its credit rating outlook on the
independent energy company to positive.
American Eagle Outfitters jumped 10.5 percent to
$20.33 after the midcap retailer disclosed late on Friday plans
to exit its children's business and said Chief Financial Officer
Joan Hilson will step down.