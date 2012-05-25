US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Market edges up on defensive stocks

NEW YORK May 25 Small and midcap stocks were slightly higher on Friday, with cautious investors staying chiefly with sectors considered defensive, including utilities, healthcare and consumer discretionary.

The S&P MidCap 400 index was flat while the S&P SmallCap 600 index rose 0.2 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was down 0.1 percent.

Investors were not taking risky bets, especially ahead of a three-day U.S. holiday weekend and with fresh warnings about Greece. Belgium Deputy Prime Minister Didier Reynders said it would be a "grave professional error" if central banks and companies were not preparing for a Greek exit from the euro zone.

French banks, which are among the lenders most exposed to Greece, have stepped up their efforts on contingency plans for the debt-laden country leaving the euro zone, sources familiar with the situation said.

Among individual stocks, shares of Talbots Inc plunged more than 39 percent to $1.55 after exclusive negotiations with Sycamore Partners ended without an agreement for the private equity firm to buy the women's apparel retailer, which can now look for other deals.

Talbots said it is open to pursuing a transaction with Sycamore at $3.05 per share, which would value the retailer at around $215 million, if the private equity firm can provide certainty that it can get financing and close the deal. Talbots said Sycamore was not ready make a deal at this time.

Shares of VeriFone Systems Inc fell 15.2 percent to $38.14, a day after the company forecast third-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates.