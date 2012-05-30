US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Small caps slide in safe-haven bid

NEW YORK May 30 Mid- and small cap stocks fell
sharply on Thursday as rising bond yields in Italy and a bank
crisis in Spain fueled fears about Europe's debt crisis and led
investors to dump riskier assets for the perceived safe-havens
such as U.S. government debt.
Yields rose sharply at an Italian sale of five and 10-year
debt, while investors fretted about Spain's plans to raise new
funds. The troubling developments in credit markets comes as
Greece faces a new election, which could determine if the
country will leave the euro zone.
Yields on 10-year Treasury debt hit at least a 60-year low
at 1.619 percent. Less than three months ago, when some analysts
predicted the end of the 30-year bull run for Treasuries, the
10-year yield peaked near 2.40 percent.
"The U.S. economy, all things considered, is doing
reasonably well," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment
officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois. "The
bigger story, the bigger motivator for where the economy is
going is overseas right now."
The Russell 2000 small cap index fell 2 percent to
762, bringing it closer to a support level at around 750, which,
if breached, could cause steeper losses in the index, analysts
say.
The S&P MidCap 400 index fell 1.9 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index also lost 1.9 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 dropped 1.4 percent.
In company news, Pep Boys Manny, Moe & Jack fell
19.9 percent to $8.89 after private equity firm Gores Group
walked away from a $791 million deal to buy the auto parts
retailer.
U.S. coal mining shares fell on Wednesday after Patriot
Coal, which is seeking new financing, was downgraded by UBS and
CRT Capital Group. Patriot Coal fell 8.4 percent to
$2.38.
Golar LNG shares fell 3.3 percent to $34.05. The
liquefied natural gas shipper declared a dividend above
expectations even as it missed market expectations with its
first-quarter profit, and said the market was picking up
momentum.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding rose 13.3 percent to
$16.86. The consulting firm reported a stronger-than-expected
quarterly profit on growth at its defense, civil and
intelligence businesses.