US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks tick down with eyes on Europe

NEW YORK, June 4 Mid- and smallcap stocks edged
lower on Monday as investors kept a wary eye on developments in
Europe, with gains in consumer stocks nearly offsetting declines
in cyclical sectors.
Softening economies around the world alongside Europe's
intensifying debt crisis have sent investors away from stocks
and commodities and into the relative safety of government
bonds. The broad Russell 2000 index turned negative for
the year last week.
"The news flow out of Europe wasn't all that terrible,
commodities bounced back," said Gary Bradshaw, portfolio manager
at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas.
"Some of the more defensive names in small caps were up,
it's just a rally in an oversold market," he said.
Bradshaw said he was still bullish and adding to his
holdings as prices have kept going lower.
The S&P MidCap 400 index fell 0.54 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index edged 0.02 percent lower, same as
the Russell 2000 In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500
was flat for the day, gaining 0.01 percent.
Delta led declines in the air carriers sector with
an 11.6 percent drop after posting its May monthly performance
results. Midcap JetBlue was down 4.3 percent to $4.93.
JetBlue is still up more than 20 percent from the five month low
hit mid-May. The S&P midcap industrial sector lost 1.2
percent.
Among the day's winners, midcaps Green Mountain Coffee
Roasters added 4.7 percent to $23.48 and Monster
Beverage Corp gained 3.6 percent to $73.11.