US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks advance after ISM data, run of losses

NEW YORK, June 5 Mid- and small-cap stocks were
higher on Tuesday as data showing the U.S. services sector grew
slightly faster than expected in May helped allay concerns about
the economic recovery.
The pace of growth in the U.S. services sector picked up in
May as a gauge of new orders improved, according to an industry
report. The Institute for Supply Management's services index
edged up to 53.7 in May from 53.5 in April, a touch above
economists' forecast for it to hold steady.
Investors may have also been tempted by a string of losses
which made beaten-down stocks more attractive. The gains helped
put the S&P MidCap 400 and SmallCap 600 indexes on track for
their first advance in five sessions, although both indexes
remained mired near five-month lows.
"This market has got to learn and digest that we are in for
protracted, long-term low growth," said Michael E. Hoffman,
Director of Research, Wunderlich Securities, Inc in Baltimore.
"If you think that way and start looking through the list of
good companies that don't need a cyclical recovery, they just
need some stable growth, there are some cheap stocks out there."
The S&P MidCap 400 index gained 1 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index climbed 0.6 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent.
Plantronics Inc was among the best performers on the
MidCap index, up 6.7 percent to $30.90 after Mizuho Securities
boosted its rating on the headset maker to "buy" from "neutral."
But smallcap Shuffle Master Inc plunged 15 percent
to $12.12 after posting second-quarter earnings that missed Wall
Street expectations. Roth Capital Partners subsequently cut its
price target on the casino gaming device maker by $3 to $15.