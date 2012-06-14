US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks climb on QE hopes before Fed meeting

NEW YORK, June 14 Mid- and smallcap stocks were higher on Thursday, spurred by another round of tepid economic data which boosted hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve may step in once again to help bolster a flagging recovery.

Data showed new claims for jobless benefits rose for the fifth time in six weeks, while consumer prices showed their sharpest decline since December 2008, giving the Fed more room to maneuver at its policy meeting next week.

"What you are seeing today is investors really embracing two things - inflation expectations and the slowdown in the recovery and the jobs market, and what that means for maybe future quantitative easing," said Joshua Schachter, portfolio manager at Snow Capital Management in Sewickley, Pennsylvania.

"So when the Fed means next time, it's more likely today than yesterday that he has more easing in store for us and that is what the market is telling you."

The S&P MidCap 400 index gained 0.8 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index rose 1 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 climbed 0.8 percent.

The rally was broad-based, with each of the 10 major S&P sectors among both mid- and smallcap stocks in positive territory.

Midcap Quest Software Inc jumped 9.4 percent to $26.10 after the maker of enterprise management software said a strategic bidder proposed to buy the company for about $2.15 billion in cash, topping an earlier offer.

Smallcap Alliance One International Inc surged 9.8 percent to $3.24 after posting fourth-quarter earnings.