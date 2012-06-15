US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks advance ahead of Greek elections

NEW YORK, June 15 Mid-cap and small-cap stocks rose on Friday as investors pegged hopes on coordinated action by world central banks in the event Greek elections this weekend result in market turmoil.

Officials of the Group of 20 leading economies told Reuters that central banks of major economies would take steps to stabilize markets and prevent a credit squeeze, if necessary.

"The way the market is reacting it seems the market participants aren't concerned at all about Greece, they are just waiting for the response by policymakers," said Eric Cinnamond, manager of the Aston River Road Independent Value Fund for River Road Asset Management in Louisville, Kentucky.

"Short term, this market has turned into a casino that is investing based on the crack rock the central bankers continue to feed the market."

The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 0.8 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index gained 0.7 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 climbed 0.6 percent.

Despite the advance on Friday, both the mid-cap and small-cap indexes were on track to show a decline for the week, capping off a volatile run. Both small-caps and mid-caps saw moves of at least one percent in both directions in four of the five trading sessions.

Energy stocks were among the best performers after several months of declines as a strengthening dollar sapped demand for commodities, a run which had made them attractively valued, Cinnamond said.

The S&P MidCap energy index rose 1.3 percent and the S&P SmallCap energy index advanced 1.5 percent.

Midcap Wabtec Corp climbed 4 percent to $73.01 after Longbow boosted its rating on the stock to "buy" from "neutral."