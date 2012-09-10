US SMALL/MIDCAPS-S&P 600 small caps hit record high

NEW YORK, Sept 10 The S&P SmallCap 600 index hit an all-time high on Monday before getting dragged lower in a general equity selloff, but the sector's continued relative outperformance to larger peers is an encouraging sign for the market, analysts said.

The S&P SmallCap 600 rose as much as 0.3 percent from Friday's close to hit an all time high at 475.36 before edging lower as big cap technology stocks led a stock market retreat that accelerated in late afternoon trading.

Smaller cap stocks began taking the leadership from larger stocks when equity markets began to rally at the start of August. But the SmallCap 600 is still well below relative performance highs reached during an earlier rally in January.

"We have had a few false starts along the way but overall if this relative performance holds up we think that could be generally bullish," said Todd Salamone, Vice President of Research, Schaeffer's Investment Research in Cincinnati.

"Even though we have held up fairly well in recent month - over the last year in fact - with large caps outperforming, it does seem the market's best days come when these small caps and mid caps are leading the way."

The S&P MidCap 400 index fell 0.4 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index fell 0.3 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 dropped 0.6 percent.

Wall Street's fall came on weakness in technology shares as investors locked in gains on a recent rally ahead of possible policy action from the Federal Reserve on Thursday.

In company news, SAC Capital Advisors increased its stake in handbag maker Vera Bradley to 5.8 percent, news site ValueWalk reported citing a regulatory filing. The shares rose 4.6 percent to $22.35.

Plains Exploration & Production Co fell 10.5 percent to $36.09. The oil and gas company said it entered into an agreement to buy BP Plc's interests in certain deepwater Gulf of Mexico oil and gas properties for $5.55 billion.

Shares in Leapfrog Inc fell 8.7 percent to $8.35. The educational toy-maker's stock lost as much as a tenth of its value after Toy R Us Inc announced the launch of a rival children's tablet.