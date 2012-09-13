US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Small stocks make new highs after Fed stimulus

NEW YORK, Sept 13 Small and mid cap stocks
surged to new highs on Thursday, with materials shares among the
principal gainers after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched
another aggressive stimulus program aimed at turning around a
slow economy.
Coal and steel stocks jumped. On the New York Stock
Exchange, U.S. Steel shares were up 3.6 percent at $22.34
and AK Steel rose 5.9 percent to $6.44.
Coal producers who specialize in steel-making metallurgical
coal also surged from depressed levels hit earlier this year.
Alpha Natural Resources jumped 12 percent at $8.23 and
Arch Coal rose 10.1 percent to $7.39.
The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday it will buy $40
billion of mortgage-backed debt per month until the outlook for
jobs improves substantially and as long as inflation remains
contained. The bond buying strategy is known as quantitative
easing or QE.
Cliffs Natural Resources which mines coal and iron
ore, another steel making raw material, surged 6.3 percent to
$43.18.
"It's all QE," coal industry analyst Michael Tian at
Morningstar in Chicago, said of the stock rise. "These are the
ultimate risk-on stocks and people are getting into them."
A risk-on trading environment implies an optimistic outlook
and analysts said the Fed's move, along with other recent
positive news, like China's $150-billion infrastructure building
project, showed investors were returning to what has been a
distressed sector.
The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 1 percent, setting a
new record high for the index and breaking well above the 1,000
level that has been a barrier in the past.
The SmallCap 600 index added 1.2 percent, also
setting a new record high. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500
surged 1.6 percent to 1,459.99, its highest close in
nearly 5 years.
In company news, Abercrombie & Fitch rose 1.6
percent to $38.54. The clothing retailer has hired Goldman Sachs
as it works to ward off pressure from investors, a source
familiar with the matter said.
Livedeal Inc rose 17.2 percent to $5.10. The
internet marketing company said Skype veteran Perry Teevens
joined the company as senior vice-president of business
development, effective Oct. 1.
Molycorp Inc rose after China sharply reduced the
number of companies licensed to mine rare earths as part of an
effort to consolidate among a few firms deposits of the minerals
used for high-tech and military applications. The shares climbed
5.2 percent to $12.71.