US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks fall, led by energy, materials

NEW YORK, Sept 17 Small- and mid-capitalization
stocks dropped on Monday, led by a decline in materials and
energy shares following a selloff in oil and other commodities.
Among energy companies with the biggest declines were Forest
Oil Corp, down 4 percent at $8.81, and SM Energy Co
, down 2.9 percent at $56.08.
Oil prices dropped in volatile trading, with Brent falling
more than $5 a barrel before settling at $113.79, down $2.87.
Traders said the selloff appeared to have stemmed from a problem
with an automated computer trading program.
Materials shares in small and larger-cap markets also fell
after JP Morgan Securities downgraded several stocks, including
Cliffs Natural Resources Inc.
Among other downgrades, container board maker Rock-Tenn Co
was cut by Longbow Research to "neutral" from "buy." Its
shares dropped 6 percent to $63.67.
The S&P MidCap 400 index was down 1.1 percent, while
the S&P SmallCap 600 index was down 0.7 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was down 0.3 percent.