US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Energy shares lose ground a 2nd day

NEW YORK, Sept 18 Small- and mid-capitalization
stocks declined on Tuesday, led by a drop in energy shares as
falling oil prices weighed the sector for a second day.
In the energy patch, shares of Forest Oil dropped
2.7 percent to $8.57 while shares of Northern Oil and Gas
fell 2.4 percent to $18.57. The S&P mid-cap energy index
was down 1.6 percent.
Oil futures fell for a second straight session, weighed down
by concerns about lackluster economic growth and indications
that OPEC's top producer Saudi Arabia is working to drive down
prices. U.S. October crude fell $1.33 to settle at
$95.29 a barrel.
Also among the day's top decliners, shares of HNI CORP
plunged 15.1 percent to $26.05, a day after the company
said its third-quarter adjusted profit would miss its own
forecast on lower-than-expected demand in its office supply
business.
The S&P MidCap 400 index slipped 0.6 percent while
the S&P SmallCap 600 index dipped 0.1 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 ended down 0.1 percent.
The mid-cap consumer discretionary index also
underperformed the broader indexes, ending down 1.2 percent.
Shares of Deckers Outdoor dropped 8.4 percent to
$43.95 after StreetInsider.com quoted Sterne Agee & Leach
analyst Sam Poser as saying in a note that the company's popular
UGG brand's sales are off to a slow start in the fall season.