U.S. SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks end flat to higher; KB Home jumps

NEW YORK, Sept 21 Small- and mid-capitalization
stocks were flat to slightly higher on Friday, helped by a steep
jump in KB Home shares after it surprised investors by
posting a quarterly profit.
KB Home shares rose 16.4 percent to end at $15.26 after its
report, which also said its revenue backlog rose to its highest
level since the peak of the financial crisis.
The news follows recent economic reports showing the housing
market was finally gaining momentum. Earlier this week, data
showed U.S. home resales rose in August to their highest rate in
more than two years. An index of housing shares is up
62.2 percent since the start of the year.
The S&P MidCap 400 index was flat while the S&P
SmallCap 600 index was up 0.3 percent. In comparison, the
benchmark S&P 500 was down 0.01 percent.