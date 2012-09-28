US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks end strong quarter, Allscripts jumps

| Sept 28
Sept 28 Small cap stocks fell slightly on Friday
on pace for their worst weekly performance since June, but
smaller stocks enjoyed a solid third quarter thanks to U.S.
monetary stimulus.
For the quarter, the S&P Small-Cap 600 has gained a
bit more than 5 percent, while the S&P Mid-Cap 400 is up
4.9 percent.
One of Friday's biggest movers was Allscripts Healthcare
Solutions Inc, which jumped 17 percent to $12.76 after
a Bloomberg report that the health care services company was
looking at a possible sale.
The move boosted the S&P Midcap Health Care index
to a rise of 0.1 percent on Friday.
Brian Lazorishak, portfolio manager of the Chase Midcap
Growth Fund at Chase Investment Council in Charlottesville,
Virginia, said these markets have shown slight fluctuations in
recent days.
"I think we're still in a bit of a consolidation from those
lows we saw back in June," said Lazorishak. "We had a pretty
good move up on the S&P 500 and it seems like we spent the last
couple weeks digesting those gains."
Adtran Inc shares fell 8.9 percent to $17.31 after
the network gear maker cut its third-quarter revenue outlook to
about $162 million from $184 million.
TempurPedic shares dropped 1 percent to $30.31 after
a sharp rally on Thursday, prompted by the mattress maker's
announcement that it would acquire rival SealyCorp.
Small-cap Pulse Electronic, a manufacturer of
telecom components, lost 2.4 percent to 80 cents. Wednesday, S&P
Dow Jones Indices said headhunting firm Korn/Ferry International
would replace Pulse in the small-cap index after the
close of trading on Oct. 1.
The large-cap S&P 500 fell 0.25 percent at midafternoon on
Friday as hopes about a Spanish debt-cutting plan dimmed and a
report showed a contraction in business activity in the Midwest
last month.