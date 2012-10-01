US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Small-caps rally but Wendy's tumbles

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 1 Small cap stocks rallied on
Monday as a surprise expansion in the U.S. manufacturing sector
quieted concerns about economic growth at a time when central
banks are seen continuing to support markets.
Sectors tied to growth were among the top gainers of the
day, giving a strong start to the fourth quarter of trading.
The U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in September, shaking
off three months of weakness as new orders and employment picked
up, an Institute for Supply Management report showed.
"The U.S. economy is growing at a slow pace but it is still
growing. The ISM number suggests that things are not that bad,"
said Adam Sarhan, chief executive officer at Sarhan Capital in
New York. "Despite a recent spate of weaker-than-expected data
from across the world, markets are looking forward."
Energy and material stocks were stronger on the day, lifted
as the strong data indicated an improved demand picture ahead.
Quicksilver Resources climbed 3.2 percent to $4.22 while
Forest Oil was up 2.5 percent at $8.66. Century Aluminum
climbed 4.2 percent to $7.45.
Mid-cap shares were flat on the day, pressured after Janney
downgraded Wendy's Co to "neutral" from "buy," sending
shares down 5 percent to $4.30. The stock was the biggest
decliner among mid-caps.
The S&P MidCap 400 index slipped 0.3 percent while
the S&P SmallCap 600 index gained 0.7 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.9
percent.
In company news, Ceradyne Inc surged 43 percent to
$34.91 after 3M Co agreed to buy the company for $847
million.
Gordmans Stores Inc dropped 25 percent to $13.85
after it cut its profit outlook, citing slowing sales.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc rose
5.8 percent to $17.63 after it said it had completed a review of
allegations that its accounts were fraudulent and found "no
significant evidence" that they were true.
Other education companies were also stronger, with DeVry Inc
up 6.4 percent to $24.23 and Strayer Education
up 5 percent to $67.56.