US SMALL/MIDCAPS-S&P 600 hits all-time high

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 3 Small- and
mid-capitalization stocks jumped on Friday, driving
the S&P small-cap index to an all-time high close, as jobs data
helped fuel the view that U.S. economic growth is picking up.
The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 1.6 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index jumped 2.1 percent, closing at an
all-time high. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 ended
up 1.5 percent.
Nonfarm payrolls jumped 243,000, the Labor Department said
on Friday, as factory jobs grew by the most in a year. The
jobless rate fell to 8.3 percent - the lowest since February
2009 - from 8.5 percent in December.
"Obviously, the jobs data is going to create additional
positive momentum both in securities markets but more
meaningfully in the underlying economy," said Natalie Trunow,
chief investment officer of equities at Calvert Investment
Management in Bethesda, Maryland, which has about $13 billion in
assets.
Staffing shares jumped on the employment report. Shares of
Kelly Services were up 6.7 percent at $15.01 and
shares of Manpower Group were up 5.2 percent at $46.82.
"The risk-aversion profile of investors has changed a bit in
that they went from a general consensus expectation for a
double-dip only a few months ago to now a more sustained
economic recovery," she said.
Smaller-cap shares have benefited from the growing hopes
that momentum is picking up for the U.S. economy, she said, but
also the view that export-driven emerging markets could be hit
hard by a European recession.
"For high-beta investments, I would look more to U.S. small
caps. They have really picked up some steam recently."
The S&P small-cap index is up 11.7 percent for the year so
far, while the S&P 500 index is up 6.9 percent.
The S&P mid-cap index is up 10.5 percent for the year so
far.
Among the day's biggest gainers, shares of Trimble
Navigation surged 5.6 percent to $50.83 after it
reported better-than-expected quarterly results and forecast a
first-quarter profit well above estimates.