US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks flat in volatile trade as investors eye Greece

NEW YORK Feb 7 Mid- and small-cap stocks were little changed on Wednesday as European Central Bank policymakers remained split on a Greek debt deal, dashing hopes that talks were drawing to a conclusion.

A deal needs to be struck in debt talks before March, when Athens must repay 14.5 billion euros of maturing debt, otherwise a messy default could occur and cause havoc in the financial markets.

Corporate earnings in the U.S., which have often offset concerning news out of Europe, were mixed on Wednesday, further denting investor sentiment.

Opnet Technologies Inc fell almost 15 percent to $32.50 after the network management software maker posted a third-quarter profit that missed analysts' estimates and forecast fourth quarter largely below expectations.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp shares also fell 2.2 percent to $70.45 after the IT services provider's fourth-quarter revenue missed estimates for the first time in more than two years, and the company forecast weaker-than-expected first-quarter sales.

Silicon Graphics International Corp shares plunged 23 percent to $11.12 after the company's quarterly results flagged worries of margin erosion and the maker of servers and high-end computers said it would restructure its operations in Europe to clamp down on costs.

But Computer Sciences Corp shares rose 18.3 percent to $31.32 after the company posted third-quarter adjusted earnings above analysts' estimate.

The S&P MidCap 400 index gained 0.1 percent and S&P SmallCap 600 index was also up 0.1 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent.