US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks advance in broad rally on data

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 16 Small and
midcapitalization stocks advanced in a broad rally on
Thursday as improved U.S. data boosted optimism about
economic growth.
Sectors closely tied to growth, such as materials, energy
and financial, were the strongest performers. In addition, all
small-cap sectors were up more than 1 percent.
Initial jobless claims unexpectedly fell in the latest week
while January housing starts and a gauge of manufacturing in
mid-Atlantic states were stronger than expected.
"We clearly have a recovery in place, one that is especially
strong in industrial names, and the market is celebrating that,"
said Robert Phipps, a director at Per Stirling Capital
Management in Austin, Texas.
"We like the cyclical parts of the economy, which are
starting to accelerate as we get more signs the recovery is
sustainable."
Small-cap industrial names climbed 1.4 percent
while both the materials and energy groups
added more than 2 percent. Among the most active shares, Forest
Oil rose 2.3 percent to $14.03 while material maker
Myers Industries Inc advanced 9.1 percent.
The strongest midcap group was information technology
, up 1.7 percent, led by Itron Inc, which
soared 23.5 percent to $49.51 a day after reporting
stronger-than-expected results.
The S&P MidCap 400 index climbed 1.3 percent, while
the S&P SmallCap 600 index gained 1.5 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.8 percent.
The smaller-cap indexes have outperformed the larger-cap S&P
500 since the start of the year. The midcap index is up almost
12 percent year-to-date, and the small-cap index is up 10.8
percent, while the S&P 500 is up 7.7 percent in the same period.
On the downside, Strayer Education Inc lost 11
percent to $102.46 after forecasting a weak start to the year as
new student sign-ups fell.
Blue Nile Inc sank 11.5 percent to $36.99 after
reporting lower-than-expected results and giving a weak
forecast, prompting at least two brokerages to cut their price
targets on the online retailer.