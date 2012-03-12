US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Mid-caps slip with energy shares

NEW YORK, March 12 Mid-capitalization stocks edged lower on Monday, with energy shares leading losses as Tidewater declined after a snag in joint venture talks with Angola's state-owned Sonangol. Small-capitalization shares were flat.

Shares of Tidewater, an offshore vessels provider, fell 5.6 percent to $55.27 after it said its joint venture agreement with Sonangol will not take up new charters or extend existing ones in the country until the two parties resolve ongoing talks. The current agreement expires on March 31.

Among other energy shares, Forest Oil was down 4.3 percent at $12.14 and Oil States was down 3.3 percent at $81.13. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April delivery settled at $106.34 a barrel, falling $1.06, or 0.99 percent.

Extending last week's losses, shares of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters were down 4.7 percent at $50.13. The stock of the maker of single-cup coffee and machines plunged 15.7 percent on Friday after Starbucks announced plans to launch a rival single-cup brewer.

Other decliners included Interface, which was down 4.4 percent at $11.87 after Barclays cut its rating on the stock.

Top advancers included Zoll Medical Corp, which jumped 23.7 percent to $92.95 after Japan's Asahi Kasei Corp said it would buy the company in an agreed cash deal for $93 a share, or a total of $2.21 billion.

Also, shares of Headwaters advanced 11.8 percent to $3.78. It announced the repurchase of $4.3 million of its convertible subordinated notes.

The S&P MidCap 400 index dipped 0.3 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index was unchanged. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was up 0.04 percent.