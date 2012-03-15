US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks gain; Scholastic gives upbeat outlook

| NEW YORK, March 15
NEW YORK, March 15 Small- and
mid-capitalization stocks climbed on Thursday, with
coal companies among the day's top gainers and as outlooks from
companies including Scholastic Corp kept optimism about
earnings high.
Shares of children's publisher Scholastic Corp shot
up 13.9 percent to $36.68 and hit a nine-year high after it
raised its full-year profit forecast.
The stock of Winnebago Industries Inc, up 16 percent
at $10.32, was also a top percentage gainer after the motor home
maker reported a second-quarter loss but said it shipped 1,001
motor homes in the quarter, up 10 percent from last year.
Backlog at the end of the quarter rose 4 percent to 1,004 motor
homes.
Coal companies also were among top performers including Arch
Coal, up 7.7 percent at $12.32, and Patriot Coal
, up 5.7 percent at $6.67.
Stocks in general have benefited from recent
stronger-than-expected economic data, which on Thursday boosted
the S&P 500 above the 1,400 level for the first time since June
2008.
Among Thursday's data, a U.S. Labor Department report showed
new claims for unemployment benefits fell back to a four-year
low last week, while producer prices, excluding food and energy,
were contained.
"As the stock market recognizes economic improvement it
often times rewards smaller companies with larger returns, and
that's what's happening today," said Lawrence Creatura,
portfolio manager at Federated Clover Investment Advisors in
Rochester, New York.
"Often their earnings growth rates are higher, and investors
are attracted by that."
The S&P MidCap 400 index was up 0.8 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index was up 0.9 percent, both
outperforming the benchmark S&P 500, which was up 0.5
percent.
The mid-cap index traded at its highest since July 2011, and
is now up 13.9 percent since the end of 2011. The S&P 500 is up
11.5 percent since the end of 2011 while the small-cap index is
also up 11.5 percent in that period.