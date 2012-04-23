US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks slide on Europe jitters

NEW YORK, April 23 Mid- and small-cap stocks fell on Monday as anxiety over the euro zone's economic and political future drew investors out of from equities and other risk assets on worries over how the bloc will deal with its debt crisis.

A political crisis in the Netherlands over austerity measures and results in the weekend presidential vote in France raised concerns about the euro zone's commitment to contain the debt crisis.

Shares of basic materials companies were among the worst performers after data suggested the euro zone's economy will stay in recession at least until the second half of the year.

"This is confirmation data; we knew the euro zone was in recession," said Stephen Wood, chief market strategist at Russell Investments in New York. "The surprise was softness in the German numbers, which hit industrials and commodity based shares harder."

Germany's manufacturing sector unexpectedly shrank at the fastest pace in nearly three years in April, denting hopes it can drive growth in the euro zone and casting a shadow over upbeat business sentiment surveys.

Midcap industrial and basic materials shares fell more than 1.4 percent, while their smallcap peers dropped more than 2 percent.

The S&P MidCap 400 index fell 1.1 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 1.6 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 dropped 0.8 percent.

Bucking the downward trend, Barnes & Noble shares soared 18.3 percent to $13.41 after New York-based activist hedge fund Jana Partners LLC reported a large stake in the bookstore chain.

Brinker International shares jumped 10.7 percent to $30.88 after the company reported a larger-than-expected profit for the fiscal third-quarter, helped by higher menu prices and more diners at its restaurants.

After the closing bell, Standard & Poor's announced changes to its small and midcap indexes. S&P said current S&P 500 component Supervalu will replace American Greetings Corp in the S&P MidCap 400 index, and American Greetings will replace The Standard Register Co in the S&P SmallCap 600. Changes will take effect after the close on April 30.