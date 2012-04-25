US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks climb on earnings strength

| NEW YORK, April 25
NEW YORK, April 25 Mid- and smallcap stocks rose
on Wednesday, buoyed by a round of strong earnings reports,
highlighted by yet another stellar quarter from Apple.
The iPad maker's quarterly profit almost doubled after a
jump in iPhone sales, particularly for the greater China region,
and helped shift investors' focus back toward corporate profits
after another flare-up of the euro zone's debt crisis on Monday.
"The Apple news creates a halo for the moment, which affects
all stocks positively, including small stocks. However, investor
attention spans are quite short these days so we will need more
positive events if we hope to keep stocks moving on an upward
trajectory," said Lawrence Creatura, portfolio manager at
Federated Clover Investment Advisors in Rochester, New York.
Apple shares rose 8.8 percent to $609.42 and helped lift
smaller names like Apple supplier Cirrus Logic Inc,
which jumped 9.3 percent to $22.74.
Earnings results hlped spur gains across the board, with
each of the 10 S&P sectors among mid- and smallcaps in positive
territory.
Panera Bread Co advanced 7 percent to $158.67 after
the midcap reported first-quarter profit that topped Wall
Street's estimates and raised its full-year outlook.
Midcap chipmaker RF Micro Devices Inc jumped 9.1
percent to $4.33 after posting fourth-quarter results.
"What has been interesting about this earnings season is
that positive earnings surprises have been coming from a lot of
different corners of our economy. Not all the news is good, but
in every sector, in general, companies have surpassed
expectations," Creatura said.
The S&P MidCap 400 index and the S&P SmallCap 600
index each gained 1.7 percent. In comparison, the
benchmark S&P 500 rose 1.3 percent.
Smallcap Kindred Healthcare Inc surged 22.3 percent
to $10.15 after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
proposed a 1.9 percent hike in Medicare payments for long-term
acute care hospitals, which was better than anticipated.
Fellow smallcap GeoResources Inc climbed 19.9
percent to $36.90 after it agreed to be acquired by Halcon
Resources Corp for about $973 million in a cash-and-stock
deal. Halcon shares rose 9.6 percent to $10.19.
Stocks were largely unaffected by the Federal Open Market
Committee's statement on the economy and monetary policy, which
gave a modestly brighter assessment of the U.S. economy's
prospects and reiterated that interest rates probably will not
rise until at least late 2014.