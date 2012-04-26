US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks rally on earnings, data

NEW YORK, April 26 Technology and retail company
shares rallied on Thursday to lead mid- and smallcap stocks
higher on strong earnings, while an upbeat reading on housing
data lifted overall sentiment.
Midcap tech shares rose 2 percent as a group, with
Equinix Inc up 13.3 percent to $169.28 a day after the
data management infrastructure provider posted results that
topped expectations and forecast strong revenue in the second
quarter.
Skechers USA shares jumped 13.7 percent to $16.96
after the shoemaker said it expects to return to profitability
in the second half of 2012 and it lost less money than expected
in the first quarter.
"Seems like company earnings for the most part are exceeding
estimates and stocks as a whole appear cheap to us," said Gary
Bradshaw, portfolio manager at Hodges Capital Management in
Dallas.
Adding to the bullish sentiment, contracts to buy previously
owned U.S. homes jumped to a near two-year high in March. That
suggested the spring selling season got off to a firm start and
offered hopes of a pickup in housing.
Data suggesting the improvement seen recently in the labor
market is stalling failed to darken the mood.
"The economy is improving even if not robustly," Bradshaw
said. "The environment is right for stocks to do well."
The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 1 percent while the S&P
SmallCap 600 index added 0.8 percent. In comparison, the
benchmark S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent.