US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks rally on earnings, data

NEW YORK, April 26 Technology and retail company shares rallied on Thursday to lead mid- and smallcap stocks higher on strong earnings, while an upbeat reading on housing data lifted overall sentiment.

Midcap tech shares rose 2 percent as a group, with Equinix Inc up 13.3 percent to $169.28 a day after the data management infrastructure provider posted results that topped expectations and forecast strong revenue in the second quarter.

Skechers USA shares jumped 13.7 percent to $16.96 after the shoemaker said it expects to return to profitability in the second half of 2012 and it lost less money than expected in the first quarter.

"Seems like company earnings for the most part are exceeding estimates and stocks as a whole appear cheap to us," said Gary Bradshaw, portfolio manager at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas.

Adding to the bullish sentiment, contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes jumped to a near two-year high in March. That suggested the spring selling season got off to a firm start and offered hopes of a pickup in housing.

Data suggesting the improvement seen recently in the labor market is stalling failed to darken the mood.

"The economy is improving even if not robustly," Bradshaw said. "The environment is right for stocks to do well."

The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 1 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index added 0.8 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent.