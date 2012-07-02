US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks little changed as M&A offsets ISM

| NEW YORK, July 2
NEW YORK, July 2 Mid- and smallcap stocks were
little changed on Monday as economic data pointing to a slowdown
in the economic recovery offset a flurry of merger activity.
The Institute for Supply Management's index of national
factory activity fell to 49.7 from 53.5 the month before, short
of the 52.0 estimate and the first time since July 2009 the
index has fallen below 50, which signifies contraction.
"This is clearly very, very troubling - it indicates that at
least in the month of June the manufacturing sector of the
economy contracted and there is meaningful evidence of, at a
minimum, disinflation," said Hugh Johnson, chief investment
officer of Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC in Albany, New York.
But indexes managed to stay near the unchanged mark as a
batch of merger activity helped soften the blow from the weak
data.
Midcap Lincare Holdings Inc jumped 21.4 percent to
$41.32 after the maker of of oxygen and respiratory therapy
services to patients in the home agreed to be acquired by German
industrial gas producer Linde AG for $4.6 billion.
Smallcap BrightPoint Inc surged 63.2 percent to
$8.83 after the company agreed to be acquired by its larger
technology distributor rival Ingram Micro Inc for about
$650 million in cash.
The S&P MidCap 400 index advanced 0.2 percent while
the S&P SmallCap 600 index dipped 0.3 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.2 percent.
Both the midcap and smallcap indexes posted their best
percentage gains of the year in the prior session, bolstered by
an agreement by European leaders to stabilize the region's
banks.
Silicon wafer maker MEMC Electronic Materials Inc
soared 21.7 percent to $2.64 after the midcap said it closed
sales contracts for four solar projects in Europe totalling 98
megawatts in the second quarter.
Acuity Brands Inc climbed 15.2 percent to $58.64
after the maker of lighting fixtures posted a third-quarter
profit that beat market estimates.
OpenTable Inc slumped 11.2 percent after Barclays
Capital downgraded the online restaurant-booking service to
"equal weight" from "overweight", citing a fall in seated diner
reservations through the second quarter and less-than-expected
restaurant additions.