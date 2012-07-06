US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks drop after payrolls, technology drags

| NEW YORK, July 6
NEW YORK, July 6 Mid- and smallcap stocks fell
o n Friday after a disappointing payrolls report underscored the
sluggish economy and a weak outlook from Informatica weighed on
technology stocks.
Labor Department data showed non-farm payrolls expanded by
just 80,000 jobs in June, falling short of the 90,000 forecast
and barely changed from May's revised reading of 77,000.
The report added to signs the euro zone's debt crisis
continues to dent the global growth picture and adds intensity
to the economic debate as the Presidential election draws
closer.
"If there is any piece of bad news, Europe is going to get
blamed," said Jeff Savage, regional chief investment officer for
Wells Fargo Private Bank in Portland, Oregon.
"Frankly, if you are an American employer, with the
uncertainty that you have in front of you for the next six
months, there is just no reason to go out and do a lot of hiring
right now."
The S&P MidCap 400 index was down 1.6 percent while
the S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 1.3 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 fell 1.3 percent.
Informatica Corp plunged to its lowest level in two
years after the data-integration software maker forecast a weak
second quarter hurt by delayed contracts.
Shares in the midcap fell more than 30 percent, its biggest
percentage drop since July 2001 to $30.29, and dragged on other
related stocks such as smallcap Microstrategy Inc,
which tumbled 12.5 percent to $118.06.
The S&P MidCap technology index slid 3.8 percent
and the S&P SmallCap 600 technology index declined 2.8
percent. Each of the 10 major S&P sectors among both mid- and
smallcaps was in negative territory.
Even with Friday's declines, both the MidCap 400 and
SmallCap 600 were on track to close out the week with a modest
advance.