US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Data, outlooks pull stocks lower

NEW YORK, July 10 Mid- and small-cap stocks fell
more than 1 percent on Tuesday as new data added to evidence of
weakness in the global economy and company outlooks weighed on
profit expectations.
Healthcare small-caps were pressured as drug maker Questor
Pharmaceutical slumped much as 24 percent after
well-known short-seller Citron Research raised questions about
the marketing of the company's flagship multiple sclerosis drug.
U.S. engine maker Cummins cut its full-year sales
forecast, following similar revised outlooks from Applied
Materials and Advanced Micro Devices that
clouded market expectations on corporate earnings.
France's industrial output slumped in May while China's June
trade data showed the world's second largest economy's imports
rose at only half the pace expected. In the United States, small
businesses' confidence in the economy's future declined in June
by the most in two years.
"Energy, technology stocks, those that benefit from an
improving economy are being hit the hardest," said Gary
Bradshaw, portfolio manager at Hodges Capital Management in
Dallas.
The data "brings up the thought of recession and obviously
the market is reacting somewhat to that," he said. "I think the
underlying economy will still grow at 2 percent, which ain't
great but it's certainly not recession-like."
The S&P MidCap 400 index fell 1.4 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 1.3 percent. The Russell 2000
index slid 1.45 percent.
James River Coal fell 28 percent to $2.07 a day
after Patriot Coal filed for bankruptcy, the first U.S. coal
producer to seek court protection since prices began to plummet
as electricity producers turned to cheaper natural gas.
Shares of Mako Surgical Corp tumbled 43 percent to
$14.12 after the device maker reported lower-than-expected sales
of its surgical robot for the second quarter in a row and cut
its sales forecast for the full year.