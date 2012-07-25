US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks rebound after string of losses

NEW YORK, July 25 Mid- and small cap stocks rose
modestly on Wednesday after three straight sessions of 1 percent
losses as some strong results gave investors reason to buy on
weakness.
Equities have been pressured recently by some discouraging
corporate outlooks and growing signs that Spain may need a
bailout. While those concerns remained, investors used the
recent declines of more than 3 percent to snatch up bargains in
beaten down sectors.
"While the market is still wrestling with systemic risk from
Europe, valuations have become so attractive that a lot of
investors are seeing value, especially over the longer term,"
said Erik Ristuben, chief investment officer at Russell
Investments in Seattle.
Tech shares were the day's biggest gainers for both small
and mid-cap indexes, with both surging 1.6
percent. That ran counter to weakness in large-cap tech stocks,
which was driven by disappointing results from Apple Inc
.
Midcap tech shares were led by Riverbed Technology Inc
, which soared 28 percent to $18.63 a day after
forecasting third-quarter earnings and sales above expectations.
AOL Inc also climbed after swinging to a
second-quarter profit. The stock rose 6 percent to $29.15.
"We're seeing more value in mid- and small cap tiers where
most companies have beaten estimates," said Ristuben, who helps
oversee about $140 billion in assets.
The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 0.3 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index was up 0.4 percent. In comparison,
the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent.
In a sign of how broader economic concerns continued to
weigh, cyclical sectors were among the weakest of the day. The
small-cap material sector fell 0.6 percent while
mid-cap energy shares lost 0.4 percent.
In company news, Piper Jaffray Companies rose 7.1
percent to $20.95 after it said it would exit its money-losing
operations in Hong Kong, the latest in a series of steps the
investment bank has taken to cut costs.
RadioShack Corp plunged 30 percent to $2.54 after
reporting a surprise quarterly loss.