US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks rally after Draghi's euro-zone comments

NEW YORK, July 26 Mid- and small-cap stocks rallied on Thursday following comments from the European central bank chief that indicated aggressive actions would be taken to protect the euro zone from collapse.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever was necessary to protect the euro zone from breaking apart, including fighting unreasonably high costs for government borrowing.

Stocks and commodities rallied across the world immediately after the comments, with cyclical names - ones closely tied to the pace of economic growth like energy and consumer discretionary stocks - advancing the most. Those groups have been pressured in recent sessions by concerns over Europe, as well as some disappointing corporate results.

"We call days like this 'worst to first' days, where the hardest-hit sectors bounce the most," said Joshua Brown, vice president of investments at Fusion Analytics in New York.

"It seems the ECB is warming to taking additional actions, but I don't think any one policy will be enough to resolve the issues over there."

An index of mid-cap energy shares surged 1 percent while the small-cap equivalent added 0.9 percent, outpacing a 0.6 percent rise in oil prices. Among the most active names, Energen Corp soared 5.4 percent to $48.90 and Superior Energy climbed 3.2 percent to $21.68.

The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 0.7 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index advanced 0.5 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 climbed 1.1 percent. The broader market's gains were larger as multinational stocks, which have more exposure to Europe's fortunes, posted stronger advances.

In company news, Zynga Inc plummeted nearly 39 percent to $3.12 on heavy volume after cutting its full-year profit outlook.

Ferro Corp tumbled 27.8 percent to $2.74 after posting a quarterly loss.

On the upside, Vasco Data Security shot up 21.4 percent to $9.03 after reporting a sharp rise in its second-quarter profit.