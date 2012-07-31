US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Weak month ends amid global economy concerns

NEW YORK, July 31 Small- and mid-cap stocks
closed out a weak month of July on Tuesday amid concerns about
the global economy and fears of escalating debt crisis in the
euro zone.
For the day, the S&P MidCap 400 index fell 0.7
percent and the S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 0.4 percent.
In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent.
For the month, however, the S&P 500 gained 1.3 percent while
the mid-cap stocks index dipped 0.1 percent. Small-cap stocks
were down 0.8 percent in July.
Smaller-cap stocks tend to be more vulnerable to economic
weakness. On Tuesday, UBS lowered its U.S. GDP expectations "to
reflect both uncertainty in European as well as the fiscal
cliff." Growth estimates for the third and fourth quarter fell
to 1.5 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, from previous
estimates of 2.3 percent and 2.8 percent.
"According to our work, every 1 percent change in GDP
corresponds to a 3-4 percent change in (corporate) revenues and
a 4-5 percent change in (corporate) earnings. Further, 1.5-2.0
percent real GDP represents stall speed for earnings, consistent
with low single-digit growth rates," said Jonathan Golub, chief
strategist at UBS in New York.
"As such, our updated GDP forecasts imply a meaningful
deterioration in corporate results," Golub said.
Among individual stocks, shares of Shaw Group Inc
slid further below the price implied by a $3 billion takeover
offer from Chicago Bridge & Iron Co, as provisions in
the merger deal compounded concerns that it could fall through.
Shaw Group shares ended down 6.1 percent at
$38.95.
Accretive Health Inc jumped 36 percent to $13.58
after the company settled a federal lawsuit with Minnesota,
removing an overhang that cost the firm a customer and much of
its market value.