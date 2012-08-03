US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks rally on data, euro zone hopes

NEW YORK Aug 3 Mid- and small cap stocks
rallied on Friday as U.S. jobs data and optimism that Europe
was closer to action on its debt crisis whetted investors'
appetite for risky assets.
The jobs report showed stronger-than-expected hiring but
also a rise in the unemployment rate to 8.3 percent, which kept
alive the hope of further support for the economy from the
Federal Reserve.
The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 2 percent while the S&P
SmallCap 600 index advanced 2.6 percent. In comparison,
the benchmark S&P 500 gained 1.9 percent, its highest
level since early May.
But for the week, the small cap and midcap indexes were each
down 0.5 percent.
Among individual stocks, Blue Nile Inc jumped 35
percent to $32 after the diamond retailer forecast a strong full
year. Robust demand spurred by lower prices helped the company
beat analysts' profit expectations for the first time in over a
year.
Opentable Inc shares also rose 15.8 percent to
$29.55 after the company posted quarterly results that beat
analysts' estimates as more customers used its websites to
reserve tables for dining out. The company raised its full-year
forecast betting on international expansion and bookings through
mobile phones.