US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Home builders help lead day's advance

NEW YORK Aug 16 Small- and mid-capitalization stocks advanced on Thursday, with shares of homebuilders climbing after housing data showed a pickup in the pace of new permits.

Shares of Toll Brothers rose 5.6 percent to $32.16 while shares of KB Homes gained 5.5 percent to $10.89. Shares of Ryland Group climbed 6.8 percent to $26.14. The Dow Jones home construction index shot up 4.4 percent.

While the housing report from the Commerce Department said starts dropped 1.1 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 746,000 units, it also showed new permits for building homes rose 6.8 percent in July to a 812,000 unit pace, the highest rate since August 2008.

Among other top advancers, shares of PetSmart rose 4.6 percent to $70.53, a day after the pet products retailer's quarterly earnings beat Wall Street expectations on strong growth in its merchandising business, and it raised its full-year profit forecast for the second time this year. Several brokerages raised their price target on the stock.

The S&P MidCap 400 index was up 0.9 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index was up 1.1 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 ended up 0.7 percent.

Also among advancers was Children's Place Retail Stores , whose stock jumped 8.4 percent to $55.90 after the company reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and raised the low end of its full-year profit forecast.

On the down side was Perry Ellis International, whose stock slid 15.6 percent to $18.80 after the apparel retailer cut its full-year earnings forecast on anticipated costs related to the expansion of its distribution channels under a recent deal with Callaway Golf Co.