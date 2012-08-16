US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Home builders help lead day's advance

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 16 Small- and mid-capitalization
stocks advanced on Thursday, with shares of homebuilders
climbing after housing data showed a pickup in the pace of new
permits.
Shares of Toll Brothers rose 5.6 percent to $32.16
while shares of KB Homes gained 5.5 percent to $10.89.
Shares of Ryland Group climbed 6.8 percent to $26.14.
The Dow Jones home construction index shot up 4.4
percent.
While the housing report from the Commerce Department said
starts dropped 1.1 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted
annual rate of 746,000 units, it also showed new permits for
building homes rose 6.8 percent in July to a 812,000 unit pace,
the highest rate since August 2008.
Among other top advancers, shares of PetSmart rose
4.6 percent to $70.53, a day after the pet products retailer's
quarterly earnings beat Wall Street expectations on strong
growth in its merchandising business, and it raised its
full-year profit forecast for the second time this year.
Several brokerages raised their price target on
the stock.
The S&P MidCap 400 index was up 0.9 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index was up 1.1 percent. In comparison,
the benchmark S&P 500 ended up 0.7 percent.
Also among advancers was Children's Place Retail Stores
, whose stock jumped 8.4 percent to $55.90 after the
company reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and
raised the low end of its full-year profit forecast.
On the down side was Perry Ellis International,
whose stock slid 15.6 percent to $18.80 after the apparel
retailer cut its full-year earnings forecast on anticipated
costs related to the expansion of its distribution channels
under a recent deal with Callaway Golf Co.
