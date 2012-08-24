US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks rise on ECB bond target news

NEW YORK Aug 24 Mid- and smallcap stocks rose
on Friday alongside other equity markets on news that the
European Central Bank is considering setting bond market targets
in an effort to curb the bloc's debt crisis.
The program, which would allow the ECB to prevent borrowing
costs in countries like Spain and Italy rising to unsustainable
levels, gave a boost to risk assets which had been under
pressure in early New York trade.
Equities are being driven by the ECB developments according
to Gary Bradshaw, portfolio manager at Hodges Capital Management
in Dallas.
He said investors are being distracted by overseas
developments and missing the fact the U.S. economy is still
improving, albeit at a slow pace.
Adding to the bullish tone, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke told a Congressional oversight panel in a letter the
Fed has room to deliver additional monetary stimulus to boost
the U.S. economy.
Consumer staples was the best performing of the S&P
midcap top sectors, boosted by a 10.8 percent gain in shares of
Supervalu.
The U.S. grocery company's advisers are asking potential
buyers to bid for the entire business, even as several suitors
have inquired about individual parts of the company, Bloomberg
News reported.
The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 0.4 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index added 0.5 percent. The Russell
2000 also rose 0.5 percent.
For the week, mid caps were down 0.7 percent, small caps
dropped 1 percent and the Russell 2000 fell 1.2 percent. It was
the largest percentage weekly drop for the three indexes in
nearly three months.
Shares of Aruba Networks Inc rose 14.9 percent to
$19.44, after it reported a rise in quarterly revenue on solid
demand for its wireless network equipment and a host of
brokerages raised their price targets on the stock.
Callaway Golf Co shares fell 5.8 percent to $5.85
after it said it will issue about 5.9 million shares of common
stock as part of a refinancing transaction.