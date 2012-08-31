US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks rise on Bernanke comments

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 31 Small- and mid-capitalization
stocks rose on Friday as comments by Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke kept alive hopes of the U.S. central bank providing
further stimulus for the economy.
In his speech in Jackson Hole, Bernanke expressed "grave
concern" for the stagnating U.S. job market, though he gave no
specifics about further monetary easing.
The S&P MidCap 400 index was up 0.5 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index up 0.3 percent. In comparison, the
benchmark S&P 500 was up 0.5 percent.
Economically sensitive materials shares were among the
biggest gainers, including Royal Gold, up 4.6 percent
at $88.02. Gold prices rose to a five-month high after
Bernanke's speech.
Among other gainers for the day, shares of Esterline
Technologies were up 13 percent at $59.80. The company
reported quarterly results that missed analysts estimates, but
forecast a rise in fourth-quarter and full-year earnings.