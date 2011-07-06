US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks edge up, helped by Con-Way

NEW YORK, July 6 Small- and mid-capitalization stocks edged higher on Wednesday, boosted by gains in shares of Con-Way CNW.N after the trucking and logistics company restored some employee benefits.

Con-Way, which helped to lead gains for the day, said an improved economy had allowed it to restore some of the benefits. Its shares jumped 5.7 percent to $41.90.

Other transportation-related shares also rose, including Landstar Systems (LSTR.O), up 3.2 percent at $48.46. The Dow transportation average .DJT shot up 1.2 percent.

Deal activity also helped to lift shares, including Compuware CPWR.O.

Compuware, which makes software to manage large computer networks, said it bought privately held dynaTrace software for $256 million to add to its products that help customers find problems within their infrastructure. Its shares were up 5.6 percent at $10.14.

Scott Billeaudeau, portfolio manager, Fifth Third Asset Management, in Minneapolis, said companies should be in good shape heading into the second-quarter reporting period, and that bodes well for stocks.

The economy "is not falling off a cliff...but (companies) are being very prudent and that means earnings are going to be pretty good," he said.

Earnings for small- and mid-caps are expected to kick off in the coming weeks.

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID rose 0.5 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML edged up 0.1 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.02 percent.

Among other gainers, Delta Petroleum Corp DPTR.O rose 4.5 percent to 47 cents after the independent oil and gas company said it was looking at strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, to deal with its debt burden. For details, see [ID:nL3E7I61IB] (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)