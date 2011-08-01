US SMALL/MIDCAPS-stocks fall on flagging data, healthcare

NEW YORK Aug 1 Mid- and small-cap fell on Monday even as Washington appeared to reach an agreement on the debt ceiling after economic data reminded investors the recovery remains on unsteady footing.

U.S. congressional leaders rushed to line up Republican and Democratic votes for a White House-backed deal to raise the U.S. borrowing limit and avert an unprecedented debt default. For details see [ID:nN1E76U0F5].

Optimism over the agreement pushed both the S&P MidCap and SmallCap indexes up more than 1 percent before reversing course after data from the Institute for Supply Management showed the pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector slowed more than expected in July. [ID:nN1E7700HA]

"They knew the debt ceiling was going to be raised, there is no surprise in all of that," said Shawn Hackett, president at Hackett advisors in Boynton Beach, Florida.

"It doesn't do anything to change the environment -- which is where the economy is slowing down and nothing they have done has worked."

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID dropped 1.4 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML declined 1.2 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX fell 1.2 percent.

The SmallCap index was on track for its seventh straight decline and the MidCap index for its sixth straight drop.

Healthcare stocks tumbled after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services cut payments for skilled nursing facilities by 11.1 percent, or $3.87 billion, to correct an unintended spike in payment levels and align Medicare payments with costs. [ID:nL3E7IT4JY]

Midcap Kindred Healthcare Inc (KND.N) plunged 30.7 percent to $13.06 while smallcap Ensign Group (ENSG.O) tumbled 25 percent to $21.31. [ID:nL3E7J12T8]

The S&P MidCap Healthcare index .4GSPA fell 3.4 percent and the S&P SmallCap Healthcare index .6GSPA fell 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)