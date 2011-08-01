US SMALL/MIDCAPS-stocks fall on flagging data, healthcare

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 1 Mid- and small-cap fell on
Monday even as Washington appeared to reach an agreement on the
debt ceiling after economic data reminded investors the
recovery remains on unsteady footing.
U.S. congressional leaders rushed to line up Republican and
Democratic votes for a White House-backed deal to raise the
U.S. borrowing limit and avert an unprecedented debt default.
For details see [ID:nN1E76U0F5].
Optimism over the agreement pushed both the S&P MidCap and
SmallCap indexes up more than 1 percent before reversing course
after data from the Institute for Supply Management showed the
pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector slowed more
than expected in July. [ID:nN1E7700HA]
"They knew the debt ceiling was going to be raised, there
is no surprise in all of that," said Shawn Hackett, president
at Hackett advisors in Boynton Beach, Florida.
"It doesn't do anything to change the environment -- which
is where the economy is slowing down and nothing they have done
has worked."
The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID dropped 1.4 percent while
the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML declined 1.2 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX fell 1.2 percent.
The SmallCap index was on track for its seventh straight
decline and the MidCap index for its sixth straight drop.
Healthcare stocks tumbled after the Centers for Medicare &
Medicaid Services cut payments for skilled nursing facilities
by 11.1 percent, or $3.87 billion, to correct an unintended
spike in payment levels and align Medicare payments with costs.
[ID:nL3E7IT4JY]
Midcap Kindred Healthcare Inc (KND.N) plunged 30.7 percent
to $13.06 while smallcap Ensign Group (ENSG.O) tumbled 25
percent to $21.31. [ID:nL3E7J12T8]
The S&P MidCap Healthcare index .4GSPA fell 3.4 percent
and the S&P SmallCap Healthcare index .6GSPA fell 3.1
percent.
