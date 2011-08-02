US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Economic slowdown fears drive stocks lower

NEW YORK Aug 2 Mid- and small-cap shares fell on Tuesday as investors were anxious about the threat of a widening euro debt crisis and more evidence of a weakening U.S. economy.

U.S. data showed consumer spending dropped in June for the first time in nearly two years and incomes barely rose, another sign the economy lacked momentum. [ID:nN1E7710A7]

Financial market pressure on Italy intensified, sucking Europe's second biggest debtor nation deeper into the region's danger zone and prompting emergency consultations in Rome and other European capitals. For details, see [ID:nL6E7J22JB]

The SmallCap index .SML was on track for its eighth straight decline, its longest losing streak since September 2001, and the MidCap index .MID was poised for its its seventh straight drop.

Some analysts said the selling was overdone, and stocks were again becoming cheap.

"I know there are a lot of fears now about a slowdown in the world economy and appropriately so," said Edward Hemmelgarn, chief investment officer of Shaker Investments in Cleveland.

"It seems like we've kind of overshot the mark here again in this correction, and that is pretty typical. People are getting to be too cautious in here when it is unlikely we could get a recession."

The S&P MidCap 400 index dropped 1.3 percent, while the S&P SmallCap 600 index declined 1.1 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX was off 1.1 percent.

DineEquity Inc (DIN.N) tumbled 14.7 percent to $45.66 after the smallcap reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by weak sales at its IHOP restaurant chain. [ID:nN1E77012B]

Among midcaps, General Cable Corp (BGC.N) dropped 13.1 percent to $34.76 after the maker of copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products posted quarterly results below expectations. [ID:nL3E7J13JB] (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)