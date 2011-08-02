US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Economic slowdown fears drive stocks lower

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 2 Mid- and small-cap shares fell
on Tuesday as investors were anxious about the threat of a
widening euro debt crisis and more evidence of a weakening U.S.
economy.
U.S. data showed consumer spending dropped in June for the
first time in nearly two years and incomes barely rose, another
sign the economy lacked momentum. [ID:nN1E7710A7]
Financial market pressure on Italy intensified, sucking
Europe's second biggest debtor nation deeper into the region's
danger zone and prompting emergency consultations in Rome and
other European capitals. For details, see [ID:nL6E7J22JB]
The SmallCap index .SML was on track for its eighth
straight decline, its longest losing streak since September
2001, and the MidCap index .MID was poised for its its
seventh straight drop.
Some analysts said the selling was overdone, and stocks
were again becoming cheap.
"I know there are a lot of fears now about a slowdown in
the world economy and appropriately so," said Edward
Hemmelgarn, chief investment officer of Shaker Investments in
Cleveland.
"It seems like we've kind of overshot the mark here again
in this correction, and that is pretty typical. People are
getting to be too cautious in here when it is unlikely we could
get a recession."
The S&P MidCap 400 index dropped 1.3 percent, while the S&P
SmallCap 600 index declined 1.1 percent. In comparison, the
benchmark S&P 500 .SPX was off 1.1 percent.
DineEquity Inc (DIN.N) tumbled 14.7 percent to $45.66 after
the smallcap reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit,
hurt by weak sales at its IHOP restaurant chain.
[ID:nN1E77012B]
Among midcaps, General Cable Corp (BGC.N) dropped 13.1
percent to $34.76 after the maker of copper, aluminum and fiber
optic wire and cable products posted quarterly results below
expectations. [ID:nL3E7J13JB]
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)