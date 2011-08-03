US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Weak data adds to growth fears, energy weighs

NEW YORK Aug 3 Energy and material shares in the mid- and small-cap market tumbled on Wednesday as a new round of discouraging data underlined growing concerns about the pace of economic growth and pressured commodity prices.

Broader markets were also pressured, but energy bore the brunt of the day's declines as the sector was the top percentage loser in both the S&P's small- and mid-cap sectors.

The mid-cap sector .4GSPE slumped 3 percent while the small-cap equivalent was off 3.6 percent .6GSPE.

The U.S. services sector fell in July to its lowest level since February 2010, while new U.S. factory orders fell in June, pulled down by weak demand for transportation equipment. For details, see [ID:nN1E77208M]

The data underscored growing concerns about the pace of global demand as the S&P 500 fell to a new low for 2011. The Nasdaq also turned negative for 2011, though it later rebounded.

"Economic data remains weak, and oil prices are following the economy because that's a good indicator of future demand," said Brian Youngberg, energy analyst for Edward Jones in St. Louis. "We've had a lot of headwinds and it looks like the economy is slowing back down."

September crude CLc1 futures last traded down 2.5 percent.

Among the most active energy names, Forest Oil FST.N dropped 5 percent to $24.26 while Cimarex Energy (XEC.N) slumped 4.4 percent to $78.54.

The SmallCap index .SML was on track for its ninth straight decline, falling 1 percent, while the MidCap index .MID sank 1.2 percent was poised for its its eighth straight drop. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1 percent.

Telecom stocks were also negative on Wednesday after CenturyLink Inc (CTL.N) reported a drop in its second-quarter profit and forecast third-quarter earnings below expectations. Shares fell 6.8 percent to $34.41 while the S&P mid-cap telecom sector .4GSPL lost 1.5 percent. [ID:nL3E7J339J]

On the upside, Global Traffic Network Inc GNET.O surged 20 percent to $13.97 after it agreed to be bought by private equity firm GTCR LLC. [ID:nL3E7J324N]

J2 Global Communications Inc (JCOM.O) soared 17.4 percent to $30.50 after posting better-than-expected earnings. [ID:nL3E7J24GJ]