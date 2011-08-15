US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Energy rises alongside crude, telecom rallies

NEW YORK Aug 15 Mid- and small-cap stocks advanced broadly on Monday as economic optimism lifted crude oil prices and energy shares, while a major telecom deal added to the positive sentiment.

Markets endured one of their most volatile weeks in recent memory last week, as the perception that leaders in Europe and the United States were running out of options to help their sputtering economies helped drive the S&P to its lowest point since September.

A meeting set for Tuesday by French and German politicians was expected to result in initiatives needed to restore confidence in credit and other markets. For details, see [nL6E7HL0JK]

That hope drove investors back into riskier assets. Crude oil advanced 1.8 percent.

"The risk-on trade is propelling crude and equities in general, though I think we'll see some additional volatility ahead," said Andy Fitzpatrick, director of investments at Hinsdale Associates, in Hinsdale, Illinois.

Energy stocks led on both small and mid-cap exchanges, with the mid-cap energy sector .4GSPE up 2.9 percent and the small-cap .6GSPE equivalent up 3.1 percent.

Among individual names, Quicksilver Resources KWK.N added 5.3 percent to $10.12 while Forest Oil FST.N gained 4.2 percent to $20.76. Among small-cap names, Stone Energy Corp (SGY.N) rose 5.3 percent to $27.13 and Basic Energy Services (BAS.N) was up 4.6 percent to $25.11.

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID rose 1.2 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML gained 1.1 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX rose 1 percent.

Telecom stocks were also among the day's gainers after Google Inc (GOOG.O) agreed to buy Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI.N) for $12.5 billion. [ID:nL3E7JF1LD]

"I expect to see more merger activity ahead," Fitzpatrick said. "The dividend yields in this space are attractive, and dealmaking is one way for the corporate sector to utilize their cash."

The mid-cap telecom services sector .4GSPL climbed 2.2 percent, led by Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS.N), up 4.3 percent at $23.63. InterDigital Inc (IDCC.O), which was considered a buyout target for Google, slumped 22 percent to $59.29.

Also on the downside, SORL Auto Parts Inc (SORL.O) fell 6.8 percent to $3.78 after the Chinese maker of air brake components posted lower-than-expected second-quarter results and forecast weak third-quarter sales hurt by slower new vehicle sales in China. [ID:nASA02OIN] (Editing by Leslie Adler)