US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Energy rises alongside crude, telecom rallies

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 15 Mid- and small-cap stocks
advanced broadly on Monday as economic optimism lifted crude
oil prices and energy shares, while a major telecom deal added
to the positive sentiment.
Markets endured one of their most volatile weeks in recent
memory last week, as the perception that leaders in Europe and
the United States were running out of options to help their
sputtering economies helped drive the S&P to its lowest point
since September.
A meeting set for Tuesday by French and German politicians
was expected to result in initiatives needed to restore
confidence in credit and other markets. For details, see
[nL6E7HL0JK]
That hope drove investors back into riskier assets. Crude
oil advanced 1.8 percent.
"The risk-on trade is propelling crude and equities in
general, though I think we'll see some additional volatility
ahead," said Andy Fitzpatrick, director of investments at
Hinsdale Associates, in Hinsdale, Illinois.
Energy stocks led on both small and mid-cap exchanges, with
the mid-cap energy sector .4GSPE up 2.9 percent and the
small-cap .6GSPE equivalent up 3.1 percent.
Among individual names, Quicksilver Resources KWK.N added
5.3 percent to $10.12 while Forest Oil FST.N gained 4.2
percent to $20.76. Among small-cap names, Stone Energy Corp
(SGY.N) rose 5.3 percent to $27.13 and Basic Energy Services
(BAS.N) was up 4.6 percent to $25.11.
The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID rose 1.2 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML gained 1.1 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX rose 1 percent.
Telecom stocks were also among the day's gainers after
Google Inc (GOOG.O) agreed to buy Motorola Mobility Holdings
Inc (MMI.N) for $12.5 billion. [ID:nL3E7JF1LD]
"I expect to see more merger activity ahead," Fitzpatrick
said. "The dividend yields in this space are attractive, and
dealmaking is one way for the corporate sector to utilize their
cash."
The mid-cap telecom services sector .4GSPL climbed 2.2
percent, led by Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS.N), up 4.3
percent at $23.63. InterDigital Inc (IDCC.O), which was
considered a buyout target for Google, slumped 22 percent to
$59.29.
Also on the downside, SORL Auto Parts Inc (SORL.O) fell 6.8
percent to $3.78 after the Chinese maker of air brake
components posted lower-than-expected second-quarter results
and forecast weak third-quarter sales hurt by slower new
vehicle sales in China. [ID:nASA02OIN]
(Editing by Leslie Adler)