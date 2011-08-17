US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks skid as Dell sales disappoint

NEW YORK Aug 17 Mid- and small-capitalization stocks slid along along with a retreat by the broader market on Wednesday as Dell's disappointing quarterly numbers hurt technology stocks and offset momentum from recent upbeat earnings.

The S&P mid-cap information technology index .4GSPT dropped 1 percent, while the small-cap index for the sector .6GSPT fell 0.9 percent.

Global e-commerce company Digital River Inc DRIV.O was the worst performer in the mid-cap index, down 7.4 percent at $20.59.

Concerns about U.S. economic growth and Europe's ability to contain its sovereign debt woes have pressured the market in recent weeks, with many looking to earnings as an indicator of the economy's health.

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID fell 0.5 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML slipped 0.3 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX edged up just 0.1 percent.

Shares of small-cap stock Blue Coat System IncBCSI.O fell to a two-year low after the Internet-monitoring gear maker's chief executive, who had been brought in just a year ago to push sales, abruptly quit and the company announced a bleak revenue forecast. The stock plummeted 24.7 percent to $13.31.

In the mid-cap sector, bakery producer Flowers Food Inc (FLO.N) dragged on the market, with shares down 9.5 percent at $19.28 after the Thomasville, Georgia-based company cut its earnings outlook for the year in response to higher ingredient costs.

Among other mid-cap decliners, shares of Barnes & Noble (BKS.N) lost 10.5 percent to $12.99 on the possibility of John Malone's Liberty Media Corp LINTA.O making only a small investment in the bookseller rather than buying it outright. Liberty Media had offered to buy Barnes & Noble back in May. (Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Jan Paschal)