US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Shares rebound after three days of losses

NEW YORK Aug 19 Mid- and small-capitalization
stocks rebounded on Friday following three days of losses, with
defensive names among the top gainers going into the weekend.
Fears of another recession dragged down stocks on Thursday,
with the S&P losing 4.5 percent. Weak data pointing to slow
growth and continued concerns about the euro-zone's fiscal
situation contributed to the declines.
On Friday, the mid-cap telecom services sector .4GSPL was
one of the top-performing sectors, gaining 1.5 percent. Health
care .4GSPA also rose more than 1 percent. Both sectors are
considered defensive plays.
"Today's move has more to do with yesterday's volatility
than anything going on today," said Bill McNeil, managing
director of trading at HTG Capital Partners in Chicago. "In the
absence of big news to drive things, people are shoring up
before the weekend and covering their positions."
The worst-performing small-cap sector was energy .6GSPE,
which edged down 0.1 percent. The group, which is closely tied
to economic growth because of the impact on energy demand, is
down 7.3 percent this week.
The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID rose 0.9 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML rose 0.8 percent. In comparison,
the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX was 0.6 percent higher.
For the week, the mid-cap index is down 4.2 percent while
small-caps are off 4.2 percent. The S&P is down 2.8 percent.
Among the day's most active, Ann Inc ANN.N, the parent
company of apparel retailer Ann Taylor, was the top-performing
mid-cap stock, surging 11.5 percent to $21.48 on an upbeat
third-quarter forecast, followed by Mentor Graphics (MENT.O),
which climbed 10.5 percent to $9.78 a day after reporting
adjusted second-quarter earnings that topped forecasts.
[ID:nL4E7JJ2AZ] and [ID:nL3E7JI3ZI]
On the downside, Aeropostale Inc ARO.N tumbled 12.4
percent to $10.94 a day after the teen retailer reported a drop
in second-quarter profit and forecast a dismal third quarter.
[ID:nL3E7JI3W6]
Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS.N) fell 5.3 percent to $11.45 a day
after it said that John Malone's Liberty Media LINTA.O
LCAPA.O had invested $204 million in the bookseller but that
discussions for Liberty to buy the company had ended.
[ID:nN1E77H1SJ]
