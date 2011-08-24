US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Early stocks' advance fades on growth concern

NEW YORK Aug 24 Mid- and small-capitalization stocks edged higher on Wednesday as early gains evaporated on the heels of a two-day winning streak and uncertainty over Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday.

Stocks had risen more than 1 percent on a better-than-expected durable goods report, but gave way to the belief that Bernanke will use the speech in Jackson Hole at the central bank's annual conference to acknowledge his disappointment over the pace of economic growth. For details, see [ID:nN1E77N096]

"Clearly, the market is disappointed in the trajectory of the recovery," said JB Taylor, portfolio manager of the Wasatch Core Growth and Wasatch Global Opportunities funds in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"Unemployment remains stubbornly high, the housing debacle seems intractable -- the market is digesting a slower growth environment and reacting to that, and trying to figure that out."

Mid-cap United Therapeutics (UTHR.O) tumbled 18 percent to $40 after the company said its experimental oral lung drug failed to meet the main goal of improving walking ability of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension in a late-stage trial. [ID:nL4E7JO2PD]

Fellow mid-cap American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO.N) slumped 11.1 percent to $10.33 after the apparel retailer forecast disappointing third-quarter earnings as higher product costs and discounts eat into margins. [ID:nL4E7JO296]

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID added 0.3 percent and the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML rose 0.5 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.4 percent.

Among small-caps, Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE.N) lost 4.9 percent to $12.68 after RBC cut its rating on the stock to "sector perform" from "outperform. [ID:nWNAB2088] (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Jan Paschal)