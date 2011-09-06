US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks decline as euro zone worries weigh

NEW YORK, Sept 6 Small- and mid-capitalization stocks fell on Tuesday along with the broader market as worries about Europe's struggle to solve its debt crisis made investors shy away from equities and other risky assets.

Among the day's decliners, shares of Dendreon Corp DNDN.O fell 1.4 percent to $10.81 after it said it ended a development and supply agreement for its prostate cancer vaccine with GlaxoSmithKline LLC (GSK.L). It cited delays and difficulties in achieving the commercial purpose of the deal. For details, see [ID:nL3E7K621K]

Fresh worries about the euro zone debt problems fueled safe-haven buying, with investors weighing the possible impact on the banking sector.

In the euro zone, the Italian government scrambled to secure parliamentary backing for an austerity package as workers across Italy began a strike. [ID:nL5E7K6130]

"Until some drastic measure is taken to alleviate the fears that are out there, we're just going to continue to have to deal with this," said Shawn Hackett, president at Hackett Advisors in Boynton Beach, Florida.

The euro zone crisis " is affecting money flow all over the place" and causing investors to pile into safer assets such as gold, he said.

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID fell 0.7 percent on the day while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML declined 0.2 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX ended down 0.7 percent.

The losses follow a dismal August for stocks, with the S&P small-cap index and Russell 2000 index .TOY posting their worst monthly percentage losses since February 2009, and the mid-cap index registering its worst percentage loss since May 2010.

That may mean the worst of the selling may be near done.

"The Russell 2000 posted its third-worst August ever....Traditionally, the toughest months of performance have been September and October, so one can hope that the difficult period was pulled forward and will be behind us quickly," wrote Steven DeSanctis, head of U.S. Small Cap Strategy for Bank of America Merrill Lynch in a research note.

"However, our biggest concern with small caps is the fact that 2012 earnings estimates have yet to fall substantially. The Street is still looking for over 20 percent growth next year and so the cheaper valuations, albeit small, are still more expensive than large, (and) may be a mirage when numbers start to appropriately reflect the economic environment," he said in the note.

Also, he said, volatility and credit spreads have risen sharply, which could mean more weak performance ahead.

Among the day's advancers, Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) gained 5.3 percent to $38.03 after the company, which has been shedding assets to focus on its logistics business, said it plans to exit its refining business and will conduct a strategic review. [ID:nL3E7K622G] (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)