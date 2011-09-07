US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Shares gains as Europe hopes lift risk appetite

NEW YORK, Sept 7 Mid- and small-cap stocks rose on Wednesday following a three-day decline on optimism that Germany is likely to take part in solving the credit crisis in the euro zone.

Optimism was also boosted on expectations that President Barack Obama, in his much-awaited address to Congress on Thursday, will announce a $300 billion package to boost the labor market.

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID rose 3.2 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML gained 3.3 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX rose 2.2 percent.

But the smallcap index was off about 13 percent on the quarter, and the midcap index has lost 12.7 percent of its value in the quarter so far.

"Investors are looking for good news and anticipating economic data to rebound from the awful levels of the past two weeks," said Steven Neimeth, a money manager at SunAmerica Asset Management in Jersey City, New Jersey, which manages $9 billion.

"The news out of Germany is somewhat hopeful that a resolution could occur, but it's unlikely to result in a significant boost to the economic fortunes of the EU," he said. "With their markets down so much over the past three weeks, investors may be looking for bargains. There's likely some allocation adjustments being made to increase equity exposure."

Stocks in Europe bounced back from a two-year low after Germany's top court rejected lawsuits aimed at blocking the country from joining to aid Greece and other nations.

Among individual stocks, Mela Sciences Inc MELA.O jumped 70 percent to $3.80, after the company said its cancer-detecting device, MelaFind, was approved for sale in the European Union. For details, see [ID:nL3E7K63V3]

Talbots Inc TLB.N rose 15 percent to $2.91 after the women's clothes retailer took a series of steps, including firing its creative head, to fix its long-running merchandise problems. [ID:nL3E7K728Z] (Reporting by Angela Moon;, Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Leslie Adler)