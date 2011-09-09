US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks fall; VeriSign shares tumble

NEW YORK, Sept 9 Small- and mid-capitalization stocks dropped more than 2 percent on Friday, along with the broader market, with shares of VeriSign Inc (VRSN.O) declining after a top executive resigned.

Shares of VeriSign, an Internet domain name provider, fell 14.4 percent to $29.03 after it said Brian Robins, who who played a key role in the company's long drawn out restructuring process, had resigned. For details, see [ID:nL3E7K83P8]

The S&P mid-cap telecommunications services sector index .4GSPL dropped 3.7 percent.

Price targets for some staffing companies including Manpower (MAN.N) and Robert Half (RHI.N) were cut by Deutsche Bank. Shares of Manpower were down 6.2 percent at $34.46 while shares of Robert Half were down 4.2 percent at $21.15.

The market is already discounting lower numbers for upcoming earnings, said Scott Billeaudeau, portfolio manager, Fifth Third Asset Management in Minneapolis.

"When the companies actually report (for third quarter) and tell you what they see, they'll reset the bar," he said. "Right now the market hates the uncertainty, and once we know, that's actually going to be a positive."

In a market downtrend, smaller companies tend to get hurt worse because they lack liquidity, he said.

"In an environment like this, there's kind of a buyers' strike, but the bigger names inherently have more liquidity, but smaller names you end up punishing a little more."

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID fell 2.8 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML tumbled 3 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX dropped 2.7 percent.

The mid-cap index is down 17 percent since July 22, roughly when the recent selling began, and the small-cap index is down 18.4 percent in that period, while the S&P 500 is down 12 percent.

Third-quarter earnings results are expected to start being released the second week of October.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)