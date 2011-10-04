US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks mixed after Bernanke comments

NEW YORK Oct 4 Mid-capitalization stocks fell and small-caps rose on Tuesday in a choppy session after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke once again hinted at further stimulus for the struggling economy.

Bernanke said the Federal Reserve is prepared to take further steps to help an economy that is "close to faltering", in his bleakest assessment yet of the fragile U.S. recovery. For details, see [ID:nN1E7930IZ]

Earlier in the session, both the S&P MidCap 400 index and S&P SmallCap 600 sunk to their lowest levels since early September 2010 before reversing course.

"I've stopped paying attention to Bernanke, we all know what he is going to do. Eventually he is going to have a QE3 (more quantitative easing) at some point," said Eric Cinnamond, manager of the Aston River Road Independent Value Fund for River Road Asset Management in Louisville, Kentucky.

"They will use talk. Talk is a lot easier. Then they will eventually resort to printing money again."

But Cinnamond said the focus will shift to become more micro-driven in the coming weeks as corporate earnings begin to pour in.

"This theme-driven, group-driven market is going to change to more of a bottom up-driven market where results matter. Obviously we are in a more difficult environment, and we are going to see whose margins are going to stay at record levels and whose are not."

For the session, the S&P MidCap 400 index .MID fell 0.2 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML advanced 1.1 percent. The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX.INX, by comparison, lost 1 percent.

Earlier in the session, both the S&P MidCap 400 index and S&P SmallCap 600 sunk to their lowest levels since early September 2010.

Investors in Eastman Kodak Co EK.N debt have been talking to law firms and restructuring advisory firms as the company looks at its own strategic options, according to an analyst and a source close to the creditors. Shares of the mid-cap stock slumped 11.9 percent to $1.18. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)