US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks up as euro worry eases,energy lifts mids

NEW YORK Oct 5 Mid- and small capitalization stocks rose on Wednesday, following up strong gains in the previous session, as signs of progress about recapitalizing European banks helped ease investor worry.

European finance ministers expressed a new sense of urgency about the region's financial crisis and appeared ready to prepare a plan to recapitalize banks. For details, see [nL5E7L51U3]

Oil rose nearly 5 percent, snapping a three-day losing streak, on government data showing big drops in U.S. inventories and product inventories likewise declined, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed. [O/R] and [ID:nN1E7940PZ]

Midcap energy names, which are more closely tethered to oil than their smaller cap counterparts, rose. HollyFrontier Corp (HFC.N) gained 4.8 percent $27.60 and the S&P MidCap energy index .4GSPE advanced 2.8 percent.

"Energy stocks have been plummeting because the perception about this Thelma and Louise economic event occurring that we are going to drive right off a cliff. The good news this morning is that there was a comedown in inventories, not much but enough that you could take the energy price back up," said Hoffman.

Both the S&P MidCap 400 index and S&P SmallCap 600 staged a furious rally in the latter stages of trading on Tuesday, with the SmallCap index notching its best day since March 2009, after both indexes had sunk to their lowest levels since early September 2010.

For the session, the S&P MidCap 400 index .MID was up 1.2 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML advanced 0.5 percent. The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX.INX, by comparison, gained 1.2 percent.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)